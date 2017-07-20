Story from Entertainment News

Celebrities React To News That Chester Bennington Has Died From Suicide

Chester Bennington, lead vocalist for rock band Linkin Park, has died. He was 41. According to reports, Bennington was discovered at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday morning. His death is being treated as a suicide.
The tragic news of Bennington's death reached the public only a few hours ago, and already friends and fans have taken to social media to express their sorrow and share what the singer meant to them.
Many celebrities, including Joss Whedon and Gabby Sidibe, shared that the music of Linkin Park had gotten them through a lot, and that the artist who helped create those songs will be sorely missed. Joss Whedon wrote, "'A Thousand Suns' got me through a horribly dark time. I'm indebted. Thank you and RIP Chester Bennington, wish you were here."
Others, like Jimmy Kimmel, who had the pleasure of meeting the Linkin Park singer spoke of what a truly good person Chester Bennington was. Kimmel wrote, "Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly."
Some musical artists are tweeting about the influence Chester Bennington and Linkin Park had on their careers and musical styles.
Celebs also sent love out to Bennington's family — he left behind a wife and six children. Ryan Seacrest tweeted, "The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss."
Many also took the opportunity to tweet about depression and the tragic nature of suicide. A tweet from One Republic's account said, "If anyone out there thinks the world is better without you. You are so unspeakably wrong on every level. Get help plz."
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.
