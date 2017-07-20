Celebrities React To News That Chester Bennington Has Died From Suicide

"A Thousand Suns" got me through a horribly dark time. I'm indebted. Thank you and RIP Chester Bennington, wish you were here— Joss Whedon (@joss) July 20, 2017
RIP Chester Bennington. This feels like a kick in the chest. My December has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster.— Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) July 20, 2017
.@linkinpark got me through so much ❤️ I am tweeting this with National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255. https://t.co/3QJJ20trJE— Blair Imani (@BlairImani) July 20, 2017
bro RIP to Chester Bennington.— Demetrius Harmon (@meechonmars) July 20, 2017
Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017
Each time I was lucky enough to be around @ChesterBe, he was an encouraging, positive force. Rock and roll will never fill the space he left pic.twitter.com/asceRPvEuX— Ryan Key (@williamryankey) July 20, 2017
RIP @ChesterBe you've influenced us since we were kids more than we can put into words.— CMD (@ConsiderMeDead) July 20, 2017
Linkin Park was my first concert. Chester Bennington is the one inspired me to become a singer... Im devastated ?— David Escamilla (@DaveCTE) July 20, 2017
RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park ??— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017
The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 20, 2017
We lost another legend R.I.P. Chester Bennington of (linkin park) prayers up for the family so sad— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) July 20, 2017
Saddened to learn about the passing of the talented Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. My heart breaks for his family and children.— Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) July 20, 2017
Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us ?— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017
Chester had 6 kids. If anyone out there thinks the world is better without you. You are so unspeakably wrong on every level. Get help plz— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017
Seeming to be happy is never enough. RIP @ChesterBe pic.twitter.com/hZ9dSB8Sou— Elvis Duran (@elvisduran) July 20, 2017