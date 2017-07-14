Are These The Weeknd Lyrics About Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid?

Are we all familiar with The Weeknd's dating history? Just a quick catch-up: he's dating Selena Gomez now, shortly after splitting with Bella Hadid. Okay, great. Now I need you to read this:
"My new girl hate it when I'm always spendin' (all the time)I guess I gotta get used to it 'cause my ex is / But it's true, though (but it's true, though) / But it's true, though (but it's true, though) / I'm in the cold, rep the north like I'm Trudeau (yeah) / Yeah it's true, though (true, though) / Yeah it's true, though (true, though) / My heart cold but it really beat for you, though"
Advertisement
That's The Weeknd's verse on the new French Montana song, "A Lie," from his album Jungle Rules, out today.
Specifically, he refers to his "new girl," which, if we're to assume this is autobiographical, means SelGo, and the ex is Bella Hadid. So what is he saying here? The first part is easy: Gomez wants The Weeknd to stop being so spendy. But then we get to the part about his ex (Bella).
"I guess I gotta get used to it 'cause my ex is."
My best guess here is that The Weeknd is implying that he should get used to spending because he ex certainly is, which is some subtle shade at Hadid. But who are we to judge? If you're an international supermodel, spend, girl, spend! But also, power to Selena Gomez for encouraging The Weeknd to be frugal! Can you tell I'm trying to be diplomatic here?
We're just happy to be getting any details at all about the couple's relationship, which is finally becoming more public.
"It's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually," the Gomez said in a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest last month. "I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."
Here's hoping both parties start to spill more deets.
Advertisement