How Love Island's Gabby Became My Hair Idol

Like the rest of the country (has it gone global yet?), Love Island has stolen my social life over the last six weeks. You could say, though, that it's given me something far more valuable in return. No, not just an unexpected crush on a boy who wears white ripped jeans (criminal but it's Chris, so it's okay); not even the discovery of my kind-of name twin (Kem, duh). Nope. What Love Island has contributed to my life is a whole load of hair inspo in the form of the always perfectly coiffed Gabby Allen.