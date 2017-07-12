I maintain that had Paris Hilton released "Stars Are Blind" in 2017 instead of 2006, we'd be putting her on the same pedestal as Carly Rae Jepsen and Selena Gomez. While we may never know what could have been, we are getting another shot to give Paris Hilton the musical spotlight she deserves. The reality star teased a new song on Twitter — her first since 2015 — and I can already tell it's going to dominate these last few months of summer.
Appropriately titled "Summer Reign," the 30-second clip gives us a glimpse at the dance-y, synthesized track. As Hilton sings the lines "Welcome to my summer reign," the song takes off, and would fit right in on the dance floor or the treadmill alike.
The Simple Life star isn't dropping this out of nowhere. The new music is meant to accompany the launch of her 23rd perfume, titled Rosé Rush. Song of the summer, meet drink of the summer.
So proud to announce the launch of my 23rd perfume Rosé Rush with my new single #SummerReign. ✨????✨ https://t.co/vlzOdNi89T pic.twitter.com/wnRLS1Y1Gu— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 11, 2017
Music isn't the only thing the 36-year-old has been up to. Over the past ten years, she's also been building her empire as a businesswoman.
"People have misconceptions about me," Hilton explains in an interview with Page Six. "When I'm in front of them in a boardroom talking about my business, they know immediately I’m not the dumb blonde they thought I was."
She also has an Ibiza DJ residency, which is its own kind of hard work.
"There's a lot that goes into [the DJ job] that people don't realise," she explained. "I trained for six hours a day for six months, every single day training with the best people in the business. I've never played the same set twice."
On the other hand, I'm sure I'll be playing "Summer Reign" over and over.
