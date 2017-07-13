A Bride Spent Her Wedding Day Meeting The Man Who Now Carries Her Late Son's Heart

There are a lot of incredible wedding gifts on the market, including custom constellation prints, gorgeous bar sets, personalised four-across games, monogrammed dinner plates, and bedding that both parties can agree on loving. But all of the flashy gifts in the world combined couldn't possibly compare to the present one Alaskan bride's groom, Kelly, gave her on their wedding day: a chance to hear her late son's heartbeat.
Becky Turney left an empty seat for her late son, Triston Green, at her wedding ceremony, having no idea that her husband-to-be would ensure that her boy would be there to share their big day in more than just spirit. According to Hello Giggles, Kelly contacted Jacob Kilby, the man who received Green's heart transplant, and invited him to the wedding to stand in as an honorary groomsman.
Alaska-based photography company Love Adventured captured the most heartwarming moments. The photo below shows the moment when Becky saw Kilby for the first time in person (the two had communicated via email and phone in the past).
With tears in her eyes, the bride gave her special guest a big hug.
And then — you might want to sit down for this one — Becky listened to her son's heartbeat in Kilby's chest, creating one of the most emotional and beautiful moments of the day.
Below, the bride, groom, and Kilby posed for a photo together.
The photographer was overwhelmed by just how moving the ceremony was and posted her thoughts to Facebook.
"I knew about this surprise but nothing prepares you for the beauty of this moment," the post read. "I met a man named Jacob Kilby yesterday who is alive because of a heart transplant received from this bride's son, Triston. Her son couldn’t be here for the wedding day but Becky's groom Kelly Turney, surprised her by flying Jacob up to Alaska to stand in as a groomsmen [sic], carrying Triston’s heart. Kelly stopped the ceremony to introduce Jacob to Becky for the first time...I am so blown away by his story and his amazing outlook on life. You couldn’t ask for a better recipient to receive such a gift."
