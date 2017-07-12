If you’re a foodie and a Game Of Thrones fan then consider July the month in which all your dreams come true. There’s a new restaurant in town and chef David Santos is the man blending your two loves.
According to Gothamist, Santos is not only reviving his Um Segredo Supper Club in New York City, he’s adding seven courses inspired by season 7 of Game Of Thrones. Each dish offers some kind of nod to two of the characters on the show.
For example, the fire kissed tuna carpaccio with onions and spicy jalapeño ice was inspired by Jon Snow and Ser Davos. "I wanted to play on the thought of Jon being of ice and fire. That's where the torched tuna comes in along with the fiery jalapeño ice," Santos said to Gothamist. "Ser Davos' banner flies the onion and he's also known as the Onion Knight. Their relationship together will be hugely important in convincing the mother of dragons to help!"
Go ahead, nerd out.
Meanwhile, his black chicken and smoked eel dumpling soup were inspired by Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy. "This could get interesting between these two. I'm super curious how this relationship from necessity will pan out. More than likely a disaster!" Santos predicted about season 7. "For the dish, I am taking a Silkie chicken, which is probably the coolest, most beautiful chicken in the world on the outside but when the feathers are removed its skin is as black as Cersei's heart. What better way to make this surf and turf connection than with the snake of the sea, the eel to represent that snake Euron! A deadly, delicious combination."
These two dishes are just a taste of what diners can look forward to. Other pairings include Daenerys and Jaime Lannister, Arya Stark and Gendry, and of course Sansa and Littlefinger. Kudos to chef Santos for making a menu that both gives us anxiety about what’s to come and makes us salivate.
As Gothamist also notes only six seats are available each night for dinners on July 14 through July 18. Tickets are on sale for $125 (£100).
