President Trump Defends Ivanka, But Not Donald Jr.

Two of the Trump children were heavily scrutinised this weekend, but the president has only stepped in to defend one.
Ivanka Trump, an unpaid White House adviser, sat in for her dad at the economic G20 Summit in Germany on Saturday when he left for a private meeting. She filled the chair between Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Theresa May at least twice, but didn't speak, Bloomberg reports. Nevertheless, her involvement raised questions about why the first daughter — who wasn't elected to office herself — was representing the president at a summit for world leaders.
Advertisement
Donald Trump Jr., on the other hand, made headlines on Saturday when The New York Times reported that he met with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election after said lawyer alleged to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton. On Sunday, Donald Jr. confirmed the meeting and said the lawyer claimed to have information on his father's opponent. (He initially said he met the lawyer to discuss the adoption policies involving Russian children.)
President Trump hasn't uttered a word in defence of his eldest son's meeting, while he took to Twitter to staunchly stand by Ivanka.
Monday morning, the president tweeted that he asked his daughter to hold his seat when he left the conference for short meetings with Japan and other countries. "Very standard," he wrote. "Angela M agrees!"
When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel did, in fact, say Ivanka's actions were normal. Merkel told the Associated Press: "Ivanka Trump belonged to the American delegation so that is in line with what other delegations do."
However, most delegations don't include the leader's children, especially children who claim they aren't involved in politics.
Right after his initial post, President Trump tweeted again, bringing up his 2016 opponent yet again. "If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the fake news would say Chelsea for pres!" (Chelsea responded by saying that asking her to hold a seat wouldn't have occurred to either of her parents.)
If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017
However, only White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway defended Donald Jr., telling CNN on Monday that there was "no information provided that was meaningful" at the meeting in question.
Advertisement
The first son also sent off a tweet in his own defence, but there's still been no word from the president on Donald Jr.'s visit with a Russian lawyer.
Obviously I'm the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent... went nowhere but had to listen. https://t.co/ccUjL1KDEa— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 10, 2017
The news surrounding Donald Jr. is a more complicated legal issue than Ivanka participating in the G20 summit, as the FBI and Congress are investigating whether members of the Trump's campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election. And the president could fire off a tweet defending his son at any time.
But so far, just silence on that front.
Advertisement