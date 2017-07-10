When it comes to body talk, there really is no "rightest" way to do it. So just don’t go there. That path is riddled with landmines, and you never know when you’re going to step on someone’s history of childhood bullying, their eating disorder, the internalised media garbage we’re all marinating in on a daily basis. Furthermore, no matter to you’re talking to, the message you’re spreading is a lousy one. You cannot compliment someone’s smaller body without tacitly implying there was a problem with the larger one they had before. You cannot soothe someone by saying, “you’re not fat, you’re beautiful” without simultaneously saying that fat is not beautiful. So, to recap: Don’t do it.