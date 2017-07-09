These Inspiring Instagram Pictures Tell The Story Of Pride In London 2017

This weekend's Pride in London celebrations have felt especially jubilant for several reasons. The annual Pride parade through the city centre, which was joined by over 26,000 people, marked 50 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality. As Mayor Sadiq Khan noted in the run-up to the event, it's been a difficult few months for the capital, but "Pride is another great demonstration of how London will always stand united – and how we will always be a beacon of inclusiveness, acceptance and diversity."
And while the extent to which Pride has lost its purpose and become an over-commercialised "woke branding opportunity" is a very contentious topic, there's no denying the event commands a higher profile than ever. With Tesco selling "Pride roses" and restaurant chains offering a variety of Pride tie-in pizzas, burgers and even hummus, there was no way to avoid Pride in London this year.
But at its core, Pride is about people: LGBT people and allies of all ages, genders, colours, body types, class and political outlooks coming together to celebrate progress and pay their respects to those who have paved the way. With this in mind, here's a selection of Instagram pictures of Pride in London 2017 in all its messy, rainbow-coloured, glitter-on-the-pavements glory.