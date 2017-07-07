The Great Big Pride Debate

Hella yeah I’m going to Pride! I go every year with my friends and family, and we always have an amazing time! I come away every time with a huge amount of love for the community that I am so proud to be a part of. I grew up in a very heterosexual environment, especially living in Brazil as a child. The closest I got to gay culture was Posh Spice! I then went to two very strict boarding schools here in the UK, where being gay simply wasn't an option. I didn't have any gay friends 'til I was 19, and would have been terrified of going to Pride by myself, even though I was dying to go. When I came out, and first went to Pride, surrounded not only by my sisters but also my gay friends, I felt like I was finally able to enjoy the gay community that I had wanted to be a part of for so long! I know Pride has a reputation for being a bit naff now, or worse, exclusive of certain tribes, or minorities, but for me it's a chance to share the pride I now feel in my sexuality with not only my gay friends, but also my family and straight friends, who want to come and support me. Something that I never dreamed would happen as a child. At its core, Pride is a celebration of us. And for that, I love it.