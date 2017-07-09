Kendall & Kylie Are Facing A Lawsuit Over Their Tupac T-Shirt

After the negative reception, the "Rock vs. Rap" line was pulled from their website followed by a public apology from Kylie on Twitter. "These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists," she shared. "We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway [sic]. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry."