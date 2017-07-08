Mayor Sadiq Khan Leads Celebratory Pride In London Messages

Today is the day for @LondonLGBTPride Parade & Trafalgar Sq celebrations. See you there! https://t.co/M4kcpXlKkt #LoveHappensHere— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) July 8, 2017
Good Morning! Happy Pride everybody #LoveHappensHere #PrideInLondon pic.twitter.com/Q0a7JW4kYN— Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) July 8, 2017
PM: Pride brings people together in joyful celebration of our values of freedom, tolerance & equality #PrideInLondon https://t.co/nR9ZGnZWN9 pic.twitter.com/KLE6fGtevD— UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) July 8, 2017
Today, people come together at Pride - the cornerstone of promoting equality for the LGBT+ community. #PrideInLondon pic.twitter.com/wXgUxfuwOY— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 8, 2017
20 yrs ago,didn't know I'd ever have self confidence to say #HappyPride. May everyone's day be happy & safe #PrideinLondon @LondonLGBTPride— Jane Hill (@JaneHillNews) July 8, 2017
Heading to the #PrideinLondon Parade today? Make sure you look out for our rainbow fire engine https://t.co/DcYLg7hoKa pic.twitter.com/LYrk3S3nHa— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 8, 2017
Today's the day! It's time for #PrideInLondon so follow us from lunchtime onwards for a look at how we'll be celebrating #LoveHappensHere pic.twitter.com/fJwcle0G9y— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) July 8, 2017