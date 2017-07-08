Mayor Sadiq Khan Leads Celebratory Pride In London Messages

Nick Levine
Today, the capital is displaying its Pride. Around 40,000 people are expecting to join the annual Pride parade through central London. As many as a million others will hit the streets of Soho and surrounding areas to celebrate. Expect to see a lot of rainbow flags and fabulous face glitter on Instagram today.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was among the first to wish the capital a Happy Pride Day. "See you there!" he told his followers this morning.
Diane Abbott, the Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, has also posted a celebratory Pride in London tweet.
Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn have both shared Pride in London video messages. Corbyn pointed out that Pride "gives us an opportunity to reflect on key achievements in the long and ongoing struggle for LGBT+ rights."
BBC journalist Jane Hill, the London Fire Brigade, and the London Ambulance service have also shared supremely positive Pride day messages on Twitter.
The London Underground has already been given a rainbow makeover to mark Pride in London. Mayor Sadiq Khan is flying a rainbow flag outside City Hall for a fortnight, too.
"We have faced an extremely difficult time in London recently, with terrorist attacks and extremists trying to sow division and discord," the Mayor said when Pride fortnight began.
"Pride is another great demonstration of how London will always stand united – and how we will always be a beacon of inclusiveness, acceptance and diversity. Above all, it shows that London is open to all people, regardless of background, religion, race, gender, disability, age or sexuality."
If you're heading to Pride in London today, check out our tips and advice on how to make the most of the day. To find out how Pride has changed over the years, read our writer Juno Roche's recollections of Pride in London 1985.
