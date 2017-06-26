Loads of people go to Pride to support friends, family members and work colleagues; no one's going to ask you to present some kind of 'Honorary Gay' card when you arrive. Alice Beverton-Palmer, an ally who DJs at cult LGBT night Push the Button, has the following advice for fellow allies attending Pride: "You're a guest at someone else's – fabulous – party so behave as such. Clap, cheer, chat to people – the atmosphere is incredible. Soak it up and be wowed by the variety of floats – and the amazing pop acts who'll be performing. Whether it's nostalgic throwbacks the gays never deserted, or up-and-coming artists, the music is guaranteed to be on point. Oh, and if you do get to that point where you've had a few drinks, ladies... there will be tons of gorgeous men, but do not tell any of them it's 'a waste' that they're gay."