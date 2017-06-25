The London Underground Has Been Given A Pride Fortnight Makeover

A fortnight of Pride in London celebrations began on Saturday and to mark the occasion, three central Tube stations are showing their true colours.
The London Underground roundels at Tottenham Court Road, Oxford Circus and Piccadilly Circus – three stations surrounding Soho, an LGBT heartland – have been given a rainbow makeover.
Londoners are already sharing pictures of the colourful rainbow roundels, which feature the pro-equality #LoveIsLove hashtag.
The exterior of Tottenham Court Road station has also been given a couple of celebratory #LoveIsLove banners for Pride in London fortnight.
The main Pride in London parade takes place on Saturday 8th July. With 81 floats hitting the streets and 40,000 people expected to march, it's set to be the capital's biggest Pride parade ever.
To mark Pride in London, Mayor Sadiq Khan is flying a rainbow flag outside City Hall for the next fortnight. "Here in London, you’re free to love whoever you want to love and be whoever you want to be," the mayor said in a statement. "That is a big reason why I feel our city is seen as a welcoming home for the LGBT+ community and has such a vibrant, thriving scene – one that is bursting with colour, and contributes hugely to the life and soul of London."
The mayor also pointed out that Pride in London has a special resonance this year in the light of recent terror attacks at London Bridge and Westminster. "Pride in London is one of the iconic festivals of our city and underlines our reputation as one of the most LGBT+ friendly places on the planet. We have faced an extremely difficult time in London recently, with terrorist attacks and extremists trying to sow division and discord," he said.
"Pride is another great demonstration of how London will always stand united – and how we will always be a beacon of inclusiveness, acceptance and diversity. Above all, it shows that London is open to all people, regardless of background, religion, race, gender, disability, age or sexuality."
