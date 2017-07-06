Twitter Has Spoken: Peeled Limes Are A Truly Disturbing Sight

Nobody really eats limes. We use their juice in cocktails and dishes and even employ their zest in certain recipes. But, it’s not like you would sit down, peel a lime, and begin to eat it as a refreshing snack like you might with an orange, clementine, or tangerine. In fact, if you think about it, have you ever even seen a lime without its peel? The answer is probably no. That’s exactly why the Twittersphere is freaking out over photos of peeled limes.
Over the holiday weekend, a Twitter user called @Exploditorium shared two photos of peeled limes and wrote, “It's the middle of the night, but I cannot stop thinking about peeled limes and how evil and cursed the entire concept of peeling a lime is.” The first photo features a pile of limes, and the lime in the very front of the photo is completely peeled. The second photo shows a peeled lime split into sections and laid out on a plate as if someone were getting ready to enjoy it as a midday snack. Looking at the pictures, it’s clear that @Exploditorium is correct: peeled limes are in fact pure evil.
It's the middle of the night but I cannot stop thinking about peeled limes and how evil and cursed the entire concept of peeling a lime is pic.twitter.com/W2OOV8kGZ4— Khoi @ I HAVE ARMS (@Exploditorium) June 30, 2017
While we all agree that something about these photos of peeled limes is eerie, it’s still pretty surprising that the tweet has been retweeted 23,465 times and liked 60,248 times. People just can’t believe how weird limes look when they’re peeled — or perhaps the truly weird thing is that they have never seen a peeled lime before.
While many Twitter users weighed in with comments about this rare sight, tons of others simply tagged their friends to share the unusual images. Despite how the original tweeter feels, a few others seemed to think peeling limes is a good idea. We're not sure we're with them.
I know this will sound ridiculous, but this is the first time in my life I have ever seem a peeled lime!!! Do a lemon! ??— Tracey Emma (@TraceyEmma2) June 30, 2017
