When Kat Armendariz decided to snap a selfie in her sister's delivery room while she was giving birth, she unwittingly set off an internet debate. Instead of holding her sister's hand and supporting her through labor, Armendariz documented her sister's pain with her own smiling face front and centre.
Armendariz posted the photo to Imgur Monday with the caption, "SELFIE! While my sister is about to shove a baby out her vag!"
Plenty of people had feelings about the photo, and not all of them thought it was as funny as Armendariz probably intended.
"She's gonna hate you for this later," one person wrote in the comments.
"Keep on smiling, your turn will come one day," commented another.
"If someone took my picture while I was in labour, I would make a point of keeping my placenta just so I could throw it at them," a third wrote.
Rest assured, though, that Armendariz's sister won't be throwing anything. She actually found the photo really funny and gave her permission to post it online, Armendariz said in comments.
Armendariz corrected the person who said her day would be coming, implying that her sister would get revenge when she has a baby. As a matter of fact, her day has already come and gone. She has five children, she wrote in a comment, and now has her tubes tied. It's not clear whether her sister took a similarly hilarious (or cruel, depending on how you look at it) photo, but she no longer has the option if she didn't.
Not all of the comments on Armendariz's photo were negative. Others thought the photo was hysterical, and that it might even make a nice keepsake for her sister down the road.
"Lmao best selfie I've seen in a while," one person wrote. "Frame this and give it to her next Mother's Day."
No matter what some people feel about the image, it's clear that Armendariz and her sister are still tight, even though she snapped her photo at exactly the worst moment.
"She wasn't in too much pain at first, so she thought it was pretty funny," Armendariz told Mashable. "I told her I was going to do it, she just started the oxytocin and the labour pains began almost instantly. She started to feel it and right when she was like, 'Oh my god I can't take this,' I took the photo."
As some people in the comments have pointed out, Armendariz is obviously going to be "the cool aunt."
