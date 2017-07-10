It's holiday season, which means that, between packing and tying up loose ends at work, we're scrambling to get last-minute appointments for everything from lash lifts to eyebrow threading. But often it's hard to squeeze in an hour-long trip to the salon, especially when you're trying to milk the British sunshine while it lasts.
Well, we're here to help. We've found the best at-home gel polishes that are easy to use and will last in the heat and underwater. From the latest long-wear technology to at-home UV lamps, these are the polishes to get on your paws before that week away. Click through to see our pick of the bunch.