Karlie Kloss has a way of setting hair trends. When she first chopped hers into a blunt bob, countless celebrities followed suit. Then she tried out the balayage trend, and others quickly hopped on board. Now, she is trading in her trademark sandy blond for platinum — and we are seconds away from hitting up our stylists.
Kloss debuted her new hair colour, courtesy of celebrity colourist Karla Welch, this weekend in Paris, where she made appearances at the Christian Dior Fall/Winter Haute Couture show and Vogue Foundation Dinner. Of course, it's not the first time this year Kloss has experimented with the icy hue: She also tricked us into thinking she got a short platinum cut for the Meta Gala. But this time around, the model’s hair is much cooler in tone — and it's the real deal.
“Went platinum without the album ??” Kloss captioned her Instagram reveal of the new look. And fans lit up the comments section: “IM SCREAMIN. Why r u so beautiful? Platinum looks smokin' hot on you!” one user commented. The model joins a string of other celebs with the trendy hair colour, including (but not limited to) Cara Delevingne, Katy Perry, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Swift, to name a few.
It is never too late to trademark "Karlie Kloss Platinum," right?
