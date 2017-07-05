While everyone was waiting for Taylor Swift to post photos from her annual Fourth of July bash (a party that was seemingly skipped this year), Selena Gomez was celebrating America's birthday with an entirely different pop star.
Well, sort of.
The "Bad Liar" singer, who recently produced the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, took to Snapchat to share a video of herself singing along to one of Miley Cyrus' iconic tunes. It turns out that SelGo loves the track just as much as any Disney Channel kid.
As reported by J-14, the former Wizards Of Waverly Place actress took to Snapchat to share a video of herself singing along to Cyrus' "Party In The USA," which, as everyone knows, always has a place on a good Fourth of July podcast. Armed with a cat filter that made Gomez's voice sound just slightly more high-pitched, the singer belted out the track of her one-time Hannah Montana co-star.
Advertisement
It is a sight to behold.
Selena Gomez cantó Party In The USA en su snapchat ayer en el #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/btRf6k9gKi— Miley Cyrus Daily (@MileyCyrus_es) July 5, 2017
Gomez, who previously stated that she has a complicated relationship with social media, certainly seems to be having a lot of fun here. It's also refreshing to see Gomez celebrating a Cyrus song, considering these two ladies have been pitted against one another time and time again by the media. Gomez herself responded to the feud rumors, claiming that the only truth was that they both happened to have crushed on Nick Jonas around the same time. She told W magazine:
"We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: 'Oh, my God, we like the same boy!' We are now completely settled in our own lives."
She added that she's always been a fan of the "Malibu" singer's music. She told the outlet:
"Obviously, she wouldn't want to be doing what I'm doing [in my career], and I wouldn't want to be doing what she's doing. But I'm a fan of her music—I don't know if she'd say that about me."
Now all we need is for Cyrus to post a video jamming out to "It Ain't Me" and we can officially call any bullshit "beef" squashed.
Advertisement