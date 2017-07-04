After Ed Sheeran Says Trolls Drove Him Off Twitter, Lady Gaga Weighs In With Support

What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @edsheeran deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.

