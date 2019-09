So, no, it’s not subtle and if I were Irish there’s a chance I would be offended by Sheeran's checklist approach to my culture. But then again, it all seems to be done in good faith and his heart is in the right place. Sheeran clearly loves the Irish and a pretty sizeable chunk of them seem to love him back – fans showed up in their droves to watch the video be filmed in Galway last month, and the song is still in the Irish top three. The album's other "full-on Irish trad song" (as Sheeran put it), "Nancy Mulligan", even reached a higher chart position in Ireland than it did in the UK.