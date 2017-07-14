Yeah, I think you definitely have to set the record straight. Sometimes you have to be a bit strict and tell people you want to be in control. I understand it’s hard and very uncomfortable at times, especially being young and inexperienced. People think they know better than you. But with the way the music industry is now – anything can happen with social media and you don’t need to know the right people – if you have a great song, it will do good things for you. No one can really know what will become a hit or not. No one is that experienced anymore and I think that’s a good thing. For me, it’s just important to have control and be able to write my own songs. Some people don’t need that, some people think it’s more comfortable to let other people take control and let them lead the way.