A year later, Beyoncé herself opened up about the loss in her HBO documentary Life Is But a Dream. "Being pregnant was very much like falling in love," she said in the doc. "You are so overjoyed. There’s no words that can express having a baby growing inside of you, so of course you want to scream it out and tell everyone." But early complications caused her to lose the child. "I flew back to New York to get my check up — and no heartbeat... Literally the week before I went to the doctor, everything was fine, but there was no heartbeat." She added, "The pain and trauma just makes it mean so much more to get an opportunity to bring life into the world."