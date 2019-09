These Liquid Lipsticks Are Inspired By Your Favourite Scary Films

Considering all five films came out in the early ‘30s (with the exception of The Creature from the Black Lagoon, which was released in 1954), LASplash’s new lineup throws it back just a little further than the ‘90s revival we’ve seen over the past few years. But these are timeless movies we’re talking about, and if you consider yourself a horror buff, there’s a solid chance at least one of them played a role in influencing your current obsession. Keep your eyes peeled for more news on the launch — and whatever you do, don't turn out the lights.