This Cake Cutting Hack Is Totally Mesmerizing

Since most normal people take their desserts very seriously, a lot of pressure comes with cutting a cake. Some cake eaters specifically request edge pieces because they're icing fiends, while others ask for "just a small slice." If you're the one with the knife, the responsibility of getting everyone what they want falls on your shoulders. To avoid such a burden, you could make a policy that when it's your celebration, you're not in charge of cake cutting. That's effective and most good friends will respect the rule, but it's not full-proof. So, for those occasions when you can't wriggle your way out of cutting the cake, there is one hack you really need to have in your back pocket.
We were just introduced to a genius cake cutting technique utilized by the Australian baker Katherine Sabbath. According to Delish, Sabbath is known for her neon cakes and contributed to making the unicorn food trend what it is today. The baker is constantly sharing photos of her completed colourful treats and videos of how they're made on Instagram, but recently, she shared a different perspective.
First, Sabbath shared two photos of a massive cake she made for a tea party with her gal pals. The "whopper," as she called it was made with layers of chocolate mud cake, raspberries, and vanilla bean Swiss meringue buttercream. The rainbow-colored cake looked totally enticing, but given its size and the meringue kisses covering the top, it also seemed like it would be quite difficult to cut. Sabbath let her followers in on the secret to that part of enjoying the cake.
The baker posted a video of her friend cutting the cake, and it's a different approach than we've seen before. She begins by slicing the cake horizontally, and then lays the long slice down on a cutting board. After that, she cuts the giant slice into ten smaller strips and plates them. It's that easy. In her caption, Sabbath explains, "A fine example of how to cut my whopper of a cake into responsible servings! The best thing about this is, you can always go back for seconds or thirds." Watch and learn how to get equal cuts every time. Once you cut the cake like this, leave it up to others to figure out which pieces they want.
