Every day brings a new sunrise — along with, it seems, a new Internet dissenter to body positivity. But as 16-year-old Anna Sweetland of Wilsonville, Oregon , proves, there's always someone ready and waiting to clap back (and eloquently, we might add). A boy in her online health class had some things to say about the use of plus-size models in Target's body positive campaign, namely that it's "disgusting." Oh, but he's actually for body positivity, as his Facebook comment goes on to state: “There’s no problem with not being ashamed of your body, but it’s an entirely different thing when you’re obese. The problem with campaigns like these is that they encourage obesity, unhealthy habits, and they say that you’ll be happy no matter your size. This is wrong, and no one wants to look at an obese model.” What?