Clear Self Tanners Are Here To Save Your Clothes & Sheets

The fact is, you don't actually NEED a tinted formula for the active tanning ingredient (DHA) to work. Most of the added colourants are to adjust the shade of the tan or to provide a guide color for even application. In fact, co-founder of Tan-Luxe, Marc Elrick, tells us that some of these dyes can actually prevent the DHA from penetrating the skin, which shortens your tan's lifespan before it begins.