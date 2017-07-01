Jay-Z's Mum Comes Out To The World On His New Album

Living in the shadow

Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live?

In the shadows people see you as happy and free

Because that's what you want them to see

Living two lives, happy, but not free

You live in the shadows for fear of someone hurting your family or the person you love

The world is changing and they say it's time to be free

But you live with the fear of just being me

Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be

No harm for them, no harm for me

But life is short, and it's time to be free

Love who you love, because life isn't guaranteed

Smile