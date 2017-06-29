If you're a serial swiper (we see you, people in elevators/the subway/in restaurants when your date is in the bathroom), you might like this news.
Yesterday, Tinder announced that it is launching a velvet-rope, VIP-type experience called Tinder Gold. The premium service will give users access to all the features already included in Tinder Plus — like Passport, Rewind, Unlimited Likes, five Super Likes per day, and one Boost per month.
The brand-new part? A feature called Likes You. Likes You lets you see who's swiped right on you instantly, so you can match — and actually start talking — faster. "As this test feature is integrated, double opt-in will continue to be an essential part of the Tinder experience, meaning both users have to swipe right for a match to be made and for them to be connected," according to a statement from Tinder.
"Tinder Gold members are interested in taking advantage of all the features Tinder has to offer," Brian Norgard, the company's chief product officer, said in a statement. "They’re using the app to meet new people, and Likes You makes that easier and more efficient than ever by letting users know when someone is interested. Likes You builds on previous features like Boost to help users optimise their time — and go from matching in app to getting together in the real world."
Tinder Gold will start testing in Argentina, Australia, Canada, and Mexico in the next few days, and Tinder hopes to roll it out to users in other countries soon, according to a company blog post.
