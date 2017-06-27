Here's How To Stream The Pretty Little Liars Finale

After seven years, 13 dead bodies, and too many twists and turns to count, Pretty Little Liars is coming to an end. Tonight, the two-hour series finale of the show will air on Freeform at 8 p.m.
Though show runner I. Marlene King has hinted there will be a time jump and a wedding, there's been much speculation about the identity of AD as well as other unsolved mysteries that still remains. In other words, you do not want to skip tuning in tonight.
If you have TV log-in credentials, you can watch the show live on Freeform online. If not, you still have plenty of other streaming options. Freeform is part of the $35 per month YouTube TV package, as well as the slightly more expensive $39.99 per month Hulu Live. The most affordable option, however, is Sling TV, which includes access to Freeform in its $20 per month Orange package.
If you want to watch and haven't already used up your free trials for any of the above streaming services, now is the time to do so. Since you'll only need access for this one finale episode, you can watch, then cancel your subscription — unless, of course, you like the service and want to keep your account and stay prepared for watching other shows.
Looking for more insight into the show's twisted history before tonight's episode airs? Check out all the wild fan theories here (and here) and make some bets of your own. Could it be Lucas, or Charlotte, or Spencer's twin? Only tonight will tell. King is sure that fans won't be disappointed by the ending.
Advertisement