Everything We Know About The Leaked Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Duet

By now, it’s hard to believe that Jelena has been broken up longer than they were an actual couple. Since officially breaking up in 2012, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been ‘shipped and re-shipped again and again by eager fans who just can’t let them go. Of course, their on-again-off-again status didn’t help to quash the rumors.
Now, the shippers have new material to gush over.
A song leaked on SoundCloud that is reportedly a duet featuring Gomez and Biebs, and their fandoms went a little crazy. According to Marie Claire, the duet called "Steal Our Love," was recorded sometime around 2013 and 2014 — which is also around the time the two broke up for the last time. The lyrics to the track are reminiscent of the insane press coverage the couple garnered at the time and Gomez definitely had strong feelings about it. As transcribed by Marie Claire, check out some of the lyrics below and give the track a listen before it's taken down.
Gomez: “I can't seem to hide from the lies / I can't discuss myself / I've built these walls so high that I can't climb myself / And just when I feel I've fallen down / You pick me up right off the ground / They can't keep between us two right now.”
Gomez dominates the track with Bieber crooning lightly in the chorus and in the background. Because the track is said to have been unfinished, this could be because his portion either wasn’t written or had yet to be recorded. We offer our kingdom for anyone who can figure out what Bieber is singing.
Despite having moved on both romantically and releasing music that feels light years away from their previous G-rated pop personas, fans still hold a special place for the two ex-lovers. And it seems the two are also in a good place. Aside from Bieber continuously sharing his adoration for his ex ("I'm never going to stop loving her [Gomez]," he said in a 2015 interview), Gomez also shows major Bieber support. After Bieber’s Manchester performance earlier this month, Gomez commented, "I thought Justin did great. [His performance] was beautiful."
