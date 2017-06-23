When we're making our grocery lists for the perfect summer party, two items always make the list: rosé and ice cream. A chilled bottle of rosé is just the thing to keep the fun going all day, while ice cream provides just the right amount of sweetness that also cools you down. Both are absolute essentials, and now, they can be enjoyed together in one pint. That's right, rosé ice cream now exists.
Smitten Ice Cream, a California chain known for churned-to-order ice cream flavors made with locally sourced and organic ingredients, teamed up with pastry chef Emily Luchetti at Petit Marlowe to create the brand new Sonoma Rosé ice cream flavor.
The Sonoma Rosé is made with Scribe Winery's Una Lou Rosé. The wine is infused into Smitten Ice Cream's signature creamy base to create the flavor. According to a press release, Una Lou Rosé, which comes in a trendy and adorable can, is made from Pinot Noir grapes and has notes of wild strawberry, grapefruit pith, and salt.
We got a chance to try the new ice cream flavor, and unlike with some alcohol-infused sweets, you can really taste the booze in this. When we first put a bite in our mouths, the velvety treat tasted like sweet, slightly fruity ice cream flavors we're used to. However, after a beat, we got a strong taste of rosé. Unlike with a lot of other flavors, it would be hard to eat a whole pint of Sonoma Rosé in one sitting, but that's probably a good thing, especially since it's only around for a limited time, and you'll want to savor it. For rosé lovers, this is definitely a novel summertime treat worth tasting. You can even try it in a rosé float if you're a die-hard rosé fan.
So how can you try it? Sonoma Rosé will be on the menu of Petit Marlowe, a new restaurant opening today in San Francisco. It will also be in Smitten scoop shops all summer long. Starting 16th July, the ice cream company will also be scooping Sonoma Rosé at Smorgasburg Los Angeles every Sunday through Labor Day in the U.S. Unfortunately it's not available in the U.K for now, but we still can drool and stare longingly...
