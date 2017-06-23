One Direction Members Comfort Harry Styles After Stepfather's Death

They may be on a break, but the One Direction boys stick together when it counts.
Yesterday a spokesperson for Harry Styles confirmed the death of his stepfather, 57-year-old Robin Twist, from cancer. Fans were quick to offer their condolences, and now Styles' bandmates are following suit.
Louis Tomlinson, who lost his own mother to leukemia last year, tweeted a heartfelt tribute to Twist.
"Devastated to hear the news about Robin," the singer wrote. "He was such a lovely, kind, and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family. You'll be missed, mate."
Liam Payne, who had been called out by 1D fans for tweeting about his new music video as news of Twist's death broke, made amends by sharing his support on Instagram. The new father posted a photo of the late Twist with his wife of four years, Styles' mother Anne.
"Harry, my heart really goes out to you," Payne wrote. "Such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin. What a kind, gentle, and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon."
Niall Horan shared similar sentiments.
"Very sad to hear about the loss of Robin," the "Slow Hands" singer posted. "For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest, kindest, most generous, hilariously funny guy you'll have met. He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness. Love ya H. Please give your mum and the rest of the family a massive hug from my family."
Former 1D member Zayn has yet to comment on Styles' loss.
