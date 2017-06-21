You Have To See This Magical Pride-Inspired Armpit Hair Look

Lately, we've seen a number of awesome Pride-inspired looks as the country celebrates the LGBTQ community. There are temporary tattoos, rainbow locks, and tons of swoon-worthy makeup designs. But we can honestly saw that until now, we hadn't seen rainbow armpit hair until hairstylist Caitlin Ford's creation drew attention from Allure.
Based out of St. Louis, Ford is known widely on Instagram (she boasts 56.5k followers) for giving clients the unicorn hair of their dreams. So when one of her clients asked for jazzed-up armpits, she was totally up for the challenge.
"My client wanted something fun she could show off while she was out celebrating St. Louis Pride Fest this weekend," Ford told Allure.
So, Ford busted out the bleach and multi-colored dye and got to work, documenting the process in an Instagram story.
"Rainbows Pits," she captioned her photo of the finished product. "Got to do my bff @potatoeslaughing today! Check out the process on my story! She also wanted some rainbow underarms for St. Louis Pride this weekend! We did all of her hair using @pulpriothair color and @kevinmurphyhair color and conditioned her thirsty locks with @brazilianbondbuilder!"
Ford told Allure that this was her first time ever dyeing someone's armpit hair, but that "it was actually very fun and easy to do."
With all of the politics around women's body hair — recently, celebs like Paris Jackson, Bella Thorne, and Lourdes Leon have been criticised for their underarm and leg hair — it's refreshing to see someone so confidently ignore unreasonable beauty standards and have a little fun while doing it.
