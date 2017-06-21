Today, makeup brand NARS announced that Bella Hadid is the face of its autumn 2017 collections. Inspired by "the rebellion and self-expression of the Rock and Roll era", the smouldering campaign features a leather bralette and choker-clad Bella alongside model Justin Gossman, with the pair sporting matching shaggy mullets and layered jewellery.
Launching the Fall Colour Collection, Highlighting Bronzing Collection, and Powermatte Lip Pigment, the campaign, shot by brand founder, makeup artist and photographer François Nars, is every inch an homage to fierce women of the era, such as Patti Smith and Joan Jett. Aptly shot in New York, the playlist from the shoot includes The Beatles, David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, and the Rolling Stones, bringing the subversive spirit of the campaign to life.
For the brand, Hadid was best suited for the campaign: “The model brings the product to life and gives it an identity, so matching the right model with a product is very important," François explained. "I love Bella. She has a very strong and powerful look that I think is very well suited to a bold product, like Powermatte.”
This of course isn't the 20-year-old's only major brand campaign in recent months – she's currently the face of Nike's Beautiful x Powerful Cortez relaunch, where she channels a '70s Farrah Fawcett, and this week, campaign images from the just-launched Zayn x Versus collection were released, in which Bella stars alongside her sister's boyfriend.
Bella joins a long line of powerful women who have fronted past NARS campaigns – from Tilda Swinton and Charlotte Rampling to Isabella Rossellini and Lily Cole – but we think this moody and rebellious shoot might just be our favourite yet.
The Highlighting Bronzing Collection is available from 1st July, and the Powermatte is available from 1st August 2017 – both at NARS.
