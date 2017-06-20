Demi Lovato Talks About Her New YouTube Show Simply Complicated

Demi Lovato is about to get real with fans like never before.
The pop singer spoke about her latest project, a docuseries about her life called Simply Complicated, at Cannes Lions this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"I feel like I'm at a pivotal point in my life, turning 25," she said. "Hey, it's a quarter of a life!"
The Hollywood Reporter notes that Simply Complicated will showcase Lovato's life with the help of a camera crew that will "follow her 24 hours a day." THR doesn't clarify just how many days cameras will trail Lovato, but from the looks of a trailer posted on YouTube's Demi Lovato News channel — note, this is not the star's official channel — it seems that the series will document her past and present.
You can watch the trailer below:
In the trailer, Lovato can be heard saying that "life is a journey" and that "some days, my life feels like a playground, while others a battlefield." The "Confident" singer then says that her fans means everything to her, and she considers them "my friends, my family."
"I've partnered with YouTube to make this documentary about my life to bring my fans into my world for a more intimate glimpse into who I am," Lovato says over a series of images of her life. "Who am I? It's complicated."
Lovato reiterated her above statement at Cannes Lions, telling the audience: "I've had a lot of experiences in my life, and I've been open about my story and my journey, and I think I am simply complicated,"
Fans of Lovato know that to be true. The star often relates to listeners by opening up about her sobriety, her struggles with body image, and what it was like being the victim of a nude photo leak.
But why air her life story on YouTube? Lovato says it's because of her personal connection with the online video service.
"YouTube is the OG," she said. "YouTube has been around for so long. I started my own YouTube channel over 10 years ago, and I've been able to create my own content and to connect with my fans through there, so being able to partner with [them] has been a dream come true."
In May, news broke that Lovato would have a show on YouTube under the name I Am: Demi Lovato. Though fans speculate only the name has changed, it's unclear what happened to the project.
Apparently the documentary will be called now "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated" & not "I Am: Demi Lovato"
