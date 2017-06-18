It's solstice time! This Wednesday, June 21, the sun enjoys its longest day to shine. Each year, this solar event coincides with the beginning of Cancer Season as el Sol tucks into the cosmic crab shell for four weeks. Group hug! This sentimental cycle increases the warm-fuzzy feelings, especially with family and inner circle friends. From Wednesday to July 5, expressive Mercury and courageous Mars will also be in Cancer, giving us more courage to cop to our feelings. But mood management is a must, since Cancer time can make us s-s-s-sensitive to every perceived eye roll. (She was only adjusting her lash extensions, okay?!)
On Friday, the annual new moon in Cancer brings another wave of this family — and female — friendly energy. Unleash your inner Wonder Woman, as Cancer powers up the feminist spirit in us all. Claim your space: These moonbeams could spur a decor update both at work and home. Make your apartment feel like a sacred oasis and a place where you love to entertain. Connect to other women who are doing big things in your area. They'll inspire you to keep the spirit of progress alive.