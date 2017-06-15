Marissa, a 21-year-old student and designer from California, was at a club one night last weekend when a guy came up to her, handed her a card and told her to text him. If you're a woman who has ever spent time in or near a club, this may not seem like much of a story — and Marissa thought the same thing, which is why she meant to throw out the card as soon as he put it in her hand, she told BuzzFeed.
"I didn't say anything to him and I was initially going to throw the card on the ground because I wasn't interested," she said.
But she held onto it, because she "knew it was going to more than likely be hilarious." And she did not regret it.
YALL last night at the club some guy handed me this and told me to text him. WE ARE IN 2017 THIS MAN IS IN 3017 pic.twitter.com/EqEvpDrVbo— lil remnant (@marissuh_x) June 11, 2017
As you can see from Marissa's tweet, the guy handed her a double-sided business card, with his photo and contact information, in the format of an iPhone screen. It even has a scanner code at the bottom.
The "Rapper/Engineer/Actor/Producer" and general genius businessman, according to BuzzFeed, is named DeMonté Lane, and he raps under the name Fantastical Carpé.
Lane told BuzzFeed that he performs in venues around the Oakland area in California, and hands out the business cards as a way to promote music and start conversations with women.
"I ultimately want to quit my '9-5,' make music and pursue creative endeavours all the while being able to support myself," he said.
And as for the ladies?
"I don't ever really expect anything from it, but you never know," he said. "Sometimes you don't have a lot of time for small talk but you have just enough time to say, 'Hey, I'm Carpé. I'm really diggin' you, but I'm late for work. What was your name? Here is my card. Hit me if you're interested.'"
Marissa told BuzzFeed that even though she wasn't interested, she could appreciate "a truly revolutionary business card."
someone snitched and he's still trying to shoot his shot. a true revolutionary pic.twitter.com/8P1MVPj4Xi— lil remnant (@marissuh_x) June 12, 2017
After her tweet with his business card went viral (she didn't black out his phone number), he's been receiving plenty of texts, phone calls, and has gained an even bigger Instagram following.
"I'm doing my best to answer every call whether they hang up in my face or chat for a minute," he told BuzzFeed. "I'm answering every DM personally with links to my music. Every reply is a potential fan or few."
Gotta respect the hustle.
