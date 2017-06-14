There's A Reason Celebs Are Loving This Easy Hair Trend

If you happen to be in New York City this week, you already know that summer is here — and it's not playing around. (Read: Yesterday was 94 degrees and rainy.) Suffice it to say, we're skipping heavy foundation, bouncy hairstyles, and layers of any kind until things cool off.
Thankfully, we've already got a sense of how to tackle our summer makeup routines. And hair? Celeb stylist Danilo already named the handy dandy trend that's fashionable and functional: ponytails.
"I'm a big fan of putting your hair away," he told us. In order to get that sleek look, he says, just groom your hair with a touch of conditioner (regular for thick hair or days spent in the sun, leave-in for the rest), pull it up, and you'll give it a treatment the whole night or the whole day. "It's very European to me," he notes.
He's not alone, either. Tons of celebs have stepped out rocking the humble style in the past week alone. And you know what? It's a damn cool way to stay, well, cool. Ahead, a few of the latest looks to copy now.