I am worried about Justin Bieber's safety. The 23-year-old singer is currently (still) on tour playing his Purpose album. Currently, he is in Sweden and his Swedish fans (like his other international ones) were desperate to hear him play his hit collaboration with Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, "Despacito." So desperate, in fact, that the crowd pleaded with Bieber during the show. While he was apologising to the crowd for not singing the hit track, an especially dramatic fan threw a water bottle right at his head on stage. Another bystander was able to catch the moment on camera, and it really did almost hit him square in the face. Luckily, they missed, but it still was a pretty intense move for a fan to make — all over "Despacito."
At first, it seems like he is joking about not being able to sing the song.
But in an extended video, you see the object being thrown at him and him looking shocked at the volatile reaction from his fans.
Earlier this month, while putting on an impromptu performance at 1Oak in New York, Bieber admitted he didn't know the words by subbing in some lazy substitutes ("burrito") to satisfy fans when they asked him to sing the song. At first it seemed like a shtick to cover up the fact that he didn't feel like performing the Spanish lyrics or because he was too inebriated to remember all the words. But now it appears that the Canadian pop star actually does not know the words to the song that is currently breaking records at the top of the Billboard charts. Still, a lack of wokeness of Bieber's part is not a legitimate reason enough for someone to physically throw something at him.
A bruised Bieber isn't going to magically learn Spanish. But he better hire a tutor or translator, stat, for his own safety.
