Kylie Jenner wants to make sure you get the tropical vacation of a lifetime — even if you have no travel plans in your future. How? By dropping her sparkliest, dreamiest Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection yet: The Vacation Edition.
The lineup has everything you need to achieve that perfect poolside glow, including Ultra Glow highlighters, a bronzer/highlight duo, and a four-pan highlighter palette. (In case you needed any more reason to suspect your summer would be lit.) Plus, Jenner announced the addition of more shades to some fan-favourite product lines, like new nude lip creams, lip kits, glosses, and one eyeshadow palette. The Vacation Edition launches on June 15 at 3 p.m. PST, and we have a feeling this one is going to sell like hotcakes.
Click through the slides ahead for swatches of the complete collection.