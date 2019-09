The lineup has everything you need to achieve that perfect poolside glow, including Ultra Glow highlighters, a bronzer/highlight duo, and a four-pan highlighter palette. (In case you needed any more reason to suspect your summer would be lit.) Plus, Jenner announced the addition of more shades to some fan-favourite product lines, like new nude lip creams, lip kits , glosses, and one eyeshadow palette. The Vacation Edition launches on June 15 at 3 p.m. PST, and we have a feeling this one is going to sell like hotcakes.