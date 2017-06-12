Will Uber's New Female Execs Fix The Company's Culture?

Within the last week, Uber announced three high-profile women are joining its executive ranks. The timing of these hires coincides with the much-anticipated release of the findings from an investigation into the company's culture conducted by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. Uber's board reportedly met this weekend to discuss Holder's recommendations.
While much of the news surrounding Uber has been negative in recent months, these hires are a bright spot. Each woman is a highly regarded change-maker with extensive leadership experience, and it shows the company is making an effort to change. It's exciting, but also worrisome. Will these women face the same glass ceiling that other female tech execs have struggled against?
Ahead, take a quick look at the new guard of women tasked with the challenging task of reshaping Uber's image and workplace.