Celebrities React To James Comey's Movie-Making Testimony

Today, all eyes were on Washington D.C. when former FBI Director James Comey took the floor at Capitol Hill to talk about his investigations involving President Donald Trump and Russia . The testimony attracted audiences all over the country and the world as he gave his first public statements since being fired by Trump. For a little over two hours, Comey spoke and answered questions regarding the findings of his investigation, which ultimately led to his firing. He also elaborated on his frustration with the administration, at one point telling senators, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," in regards to his conversations with the president.