On Wednesday, the Stranger Things actress took one of this year's most viral, seemingly impossible-to-style pieces of clothing and made it look effortlessly cool. The now infamous clear-knee mum jeans from Topshop took the internet by storm in March — the pants with plastic panels that were described as "[baring] your knees for a futuristic feel" received positive reviews on Nordstrom's website leading the Twittersphere to question their existence, and if they actually are as good as the commenters insinuated. And while so many looked at the bottoms with collective confusion (*insert calculating woman meme here*), Brown saw their underlying potential.