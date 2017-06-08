At just 13-years-old, we are already taking style notes from Millie Bobby Brown as she continues to crush red carpet after red carpet. Brown has shown a level of sophistication that's beyond her years, whether it's knowing when to take a break to prioritise self-care, mastering the art of "no-makeup" makeup, or, in this case, wearing an item so many couldn't figure out how to pull of.
On Wednesday, the Stranger Things actress took one of this year's most viral, seemingly impossible-to-style pieces of clothing and made it look effortlessly cool. The now infamous clear-knee mum jeans from Topshop took the internet by storm in March — the pants with plastic panels that were described as "[baring] your knees for a futuristic feel" received positive reviews on Nordstrom's website leading the Twittersphere to question their existence, and if they actually are as good as the commenters insinuated. And while so many looked at the bottoms with collective confusion (*insert calculating woman meme here*), Brown saw their underlying potential.
On Instagram, Brown is seen wearing the pants while spending some quality friend time with dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler. Styled with a cream button-up and embellished slides, the teen star proves taking a fashion risk can pay off.
In a statement to Elle magazine, Topshop's head of design Mo Riach explained the retailer's occasional out-there styles: "We want to disrupt," she said. "We want to do something that will get people talking. Our customers are very early adopters who like to experiment, and we like to give them things they can experiment with."
Experimenting makes it sound like a science, but we would argue Millie Bobby Brown has made it an art.
