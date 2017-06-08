Harry Styles, how do we love thee? It would take all day to count the ways and the list is rapidly growing. Case in point: Fans recently spotted Styles at the airport wearing a "women are smarter" t-shirt.
The British singer-songwriter is no stranger to making bold, unconventional fashion statements (remember those heeled boots he donned before heading to the BBC?) and this might be our favourite yet. On the surface, it's one of his most understated fashion choices, but his commitment to feminism will never go out of style.
#HSF | Harry wore a Vintage Woman are smarter t-shirt at the airport today ($100 USD) https://t.co/3nbCUlHY4t pic.twitter.com/bvTt1Q17Ub— Harry Updates. (@TheHarryNews) June 7, 2017
Lest you think Styles is all t-shirts and no action, this is hardly the first time he's expressed his feminist views. In an April interview with Rolling Stone, he clapped back at the people who speak about his female fans in a condescending manner.
“How can you say young girls don’t get it?" Styles told the outlet. "They’re our future. Our future doctors, lawyers, mothers, presidents, they kind of keep the world going. Teenage-girl fans — they don’t lie. If they like you, they’re there. They don’t act ‘too cool.’ They like you, and they tell you. Which is sick.”
If you're clamouring to own the same t-shirt as Styles, we've got you covered: Head on over to the It's A Sickness online shop and it can be yours for $100 (£80).
"The Women are smarter campaign was inspired by the Women’s March on Washington January 21st. The words on our t-shirt have nothing to do with women being smarter than men," the description reads. "They have everything to do with lending a voice and advocating, in our own sick way, for policies relating to equal pay and healthcare."
Although $100 is a bit of a splurge for a t-shirt, a portion of the proceeds are being donated to Planned Parenthood, an organisation that could really use help right now.
