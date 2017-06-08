This Church Just Appointed A Transgender Deacon

Had breakfast with queer ekklesia this morning and feel so grateful for the ones in my life who remind me of what is possible, of who we can become together, and the hope we can build in the messy, the same old, and the hard. Full heart. #calledout #queerclergy #transclergy

