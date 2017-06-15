Come summer, beauty is a tricky field to navigate. Mascaras become waterproof but are a nightmare to take off; hair gets wilder, thanks to the humidity; nail polish lasts about 24 hours before peeling away. One of the most frustrating aspects, though, is applying your makeup in the morning only for it to slide off by lunchtime. And that's just in the office – on a summer night in Porto, you know that foundation isn't going to last.
So what's the answer? A powerful primer. The little wunderkind has many strings to its bow: illuminating, pore-refining, tone-evening, mattifying – the primers out there are pretty impressive. Think of it as a photo-ready, makeup-holding addition to your routine.
If you're looking to keep the shine and slide at bay this summer but you don't know where to start, never fear: we've found the best primers beauty has to offer.