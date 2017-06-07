Lauren Conrad Tells Us Everything About Designing Her Own Maternity Line (While Pregnant)

How long has your maternity line been in progress?

“It’s actually been in the works for quite some time, actually. It takes a while to develop each of my Kohl’s lines, actually. As soon as my pregnancy got announced, I’ve been hard at work on it — I’ve been really rushing because, selfishly, I want the samples to wear. But I’m so happy with how it turned out. Going into it, one of the main things I wanted was to create a maternity line that felt vey in sync with the existing [LC Lauren Conrad] line I’ve produced. When I first started shopping for maternity clothes myself, I felt like I was having a difficult time finding pieces that were really in tune with my own personal style. I obviously had to dress differently for my shape, but I still wanted to wear the trends that I was seeing, and pieces I’d wear if I wasn’t pregnant.”