Move Over Avocado Toast, Avocado Pizza Has Arrived

The past few years have shown us that avocado toast is quite literally the hottest thing since sliced bread. These days, almost every café and brunch spot has at least one avocado toast option. Though there's usually some variety — the avo may be sliced or smashed, come on sourdough or whole wheat, or have a poached egg or feta on top— this morning meal staple is starting to get a little tired. Jon Feshan, the executive chef at New York's Kola House, noticed that and decided to reinvigorate the dish. That led him to create what he calls the avocado pizza.
The avocado pizza is one of three whole wheat pizza options on Kola House's spring menu, but it's the only one that has limited availability. According to Time, the restaurant is only serving 12 avocado pizzas every night, so these are some precious pies. It is also the only pizza on that menu that is completely vegan. Chef Feshan starts with handmade whole wheat dough and tops it with avocado, cilantro, radish, sunflower seed, and serrano. Kola House's avocado pizzas cost $18 (£14.50) each.
For those of us who consider ourselves pizza purists, the idea of a dish calling itself pizza when it doesn't contain any cheese might start another pineapple pizza-style Twitter debate. However, after speaking with Chef Feshan, Time explained that the freshly sliced avocado, which covers the entire surface of the pie, provides the creamy texture most pizzas get from mozzarella. This pizza's texture is far from one dimensional, however. The crisp radish and sunflower seeds add a satisfying crunch to the velvety avocado base. And, there's also the perfectly done crust, which adds to the texture story as well.
The best part of avocado pizza is that unlike avo toast, it's meant to share. Each pizza is cut into four large slices, so you could order one for the table. Of course, if you're an avocado enthusiast, you can certainly keep the whole thing for yourself. We're not judging. When you find a worthy substitute for avo toast, you should savour every slice.
