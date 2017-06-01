This Is The Most Expensive Bag Ever Sold

According to Christie's, 2.94 million Hong Kong dollars is a new record for any handbag sold at auction. When news of the bag came up, Christie's spokesperson Gigi Ho estimated that it would sell for between 1.5 and 2 million Hong Kong dollars (which is about £154,000-£206,000). But after a gruelling 15 minutes of intense bidding (done both in-person and via telephone proxy), the price tag rose way past expectations. And just who got their hands on this exceptionally expensive buy? The AP notes that the winner's identity hasn't been revealed — and will probably stay that way. Interested parties should probably keep an eye out, since they're so rare, seeing one on the arm of a celeb or socialite could potentially connect them with this high-profile purchase.